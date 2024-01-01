About this product
NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 900mg+ per cartridge. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.
Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge is crafted with premium distillate, capturing the essence of the renowned Purple Punch strain. Recognized for its deeply relaxing and euphoric effects, this strain is ideal for those seeking a perfect balance of tranquility and bliss. With each inhalation, users can savor the rich taste of Purple Punch, featuring notes of grape and berry with a sweet, dessert-like undertone.
Purple Punch provides a pure sense of relaxation and contentment to every user—so why wait? Grab one today!
Strain: Purple Punch
Flavors: Grape, Berry, Sweet
Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Cart – Purple Punch (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
