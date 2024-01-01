Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!



HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Unicorn Piss strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its calming and uplifting effects, making it perfect for those seeking balance and tranquility. With each inhalation, users can experience the robust taste of Unicorn Piss, from notes of citrus to a herbal finish.



Unicorn Piss provides pure relaxation and harmony to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!



Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Fruity, Tropical, Mango, Pineapple

Effects: Calm, Happy

Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Ocimene, δ-Limonene

