NVUS HHC Vape Cart – Unicorn Piss 1 gram

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!

HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Unicorn Piss strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its calming and uplifting effects, making it perfect for those seeking balance and tranquility. With each inhalation, users can experience the robust taste of Unicorn Piss, from notes of citrus to a herbal finish.

Unicorn Piss provides pure relaxation and harmony to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!

Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Fruity, Tropical, Mango, Pineapple
Effects: Calm, Happy
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Ocimene, δ-Limonene

About this strain

Unicorn Piss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. This strain is believed to be more relaxing than energizing, although the effects won’t completely knock you out. Unicorn Piss will calmly lift your spirits and your attitude. The effects of this strain will hit you instantaneously, so it’s important to take it slow when toking. Consumers who have smoked Unicorn Piss report feeling blissful, giggly, and tranquil. The flavor profile is sour and skunky and notes of citrus shining through. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Unicorn Piss when experiencing mild stress. This strain is 20-24% THC and should be reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
