About this product
Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Cherry Pie strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.
Our Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Cherry Pie strain. Recognized for its captivating and soothing effects, Cherry Pie offers a delightful blend of creativity and uplifting. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Cherry Pie strain, highlighted by sweet cherry and earthy undertones.
Cherry Pie brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Sweet, Dank, Earthy, Sour
Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting
Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pine
Our Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Cherry Pie strain. Recognized for its captivating and soothing effects, Cherry Pie offers a delightful blend of creativity and uplifting. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Cherry Pie strain, highlighted by sweet cherry and earthy undertones.
Cherry Pie brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Sweet, Dank, Earthy, Sour
Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting
Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pine
NVUS THCa Badder – Cherry Pie (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Cherry Pie strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.
Our Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Cherry Pie strain. Recognized for its captivating and soothing effects, Cherry Pie offers a delightful blend of creativity and uplifting. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Cherry Pie strain, highlighted by sweet cherry and earthy undertones.
Cherry Pie brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Sweet, Dank, Earthy, Sour
Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting
Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pine
Our Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Cherry Pie strain. Recognized for its captivating and soothing effects, Cherry Pie offers a delightful blend of creativity and uplifting. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Cherry Pie strain, highlighted by sweet cherry and earthy undertones.
Cherry Pie brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Sweet, Dank, Earthy, Sour
Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting
Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pine
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
Notice a problem?Report this item