Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Cherry Pie strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Cherry Pie strain. Recognized for its captivating and soothing effects, Cherry Pie offers a delightful blend of creativity and uplifting. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Cherry Pie strain, highlighted by sweet cherry and earthy undertones.



Cherry Pie brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Cherry Pie Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Sweet, Dank, Earthy, Sour



Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting



Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pine

read more