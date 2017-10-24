Gorilla Glue #4 Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Gorilla Glue #4 strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Gorilla Glue #4 Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Gorilla Glue #4 strain. Recognized for its potent and euphoric effects, Gorilla Glue #4 offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and upliftment. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Gorilla Glue #4 strain, highlighted by earthy and diesel notes with a hint of pine.



Gorilla Glue #4 brings forth pure potency and a delightful sense of euphoria, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Gorilla Glue #4 Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Earthy, Diesel, Pine



Effects: Potent, Euphoric, Heavy



Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

read more