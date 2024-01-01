About this product
Are you curious about the latest innovation in cannabis concentrates? Introducing a revolutionary type of extract that stands apart from the rest. These unique concentrates have a lightweight, cotton-like texture, offering a truly clean and pure experience. Made exclusively from 100% THCa and naturally occurring terpenes, this product contains no fillers, additives, or contaminants.
What makes it even better? It burns clean, leaving virtually no residue on your dab rig, ensuring a smooth, crystal-clear smoking experience. If you’re looking for the purest cannabis concentrate on the market, this is it! Your dab rig—and your lungs—will thank you.
Discover the refreshing power of Raspberry Lemonade Strain THCa Fluff, where potency meets an explosion of fruity flavor. Each jar contains over 900mg of pure THCa, offering a smooth and clean experience with no additives, fillers, or solvents. Crafted with the finest Raspberry Lemonade strain, this fluff provides a truly pure and delicious experience.
The Raspberry Lemonade strain is known for its uplifting yet relaxing effects, making it a perfect choice for those looking to unwind with a refreshing burst of flavor. With each inhale, you’ll savor the bright, tangy notes of juicy raspberries and zesty lemon, complemented by a subtle herbal finish. This strain is ideal for elevating your mood while providing a gentle relaxation that lingers.
For a burst of euphoria and relaxation in every hit, Raspberry Lemonade THCa Fluff is a must-try. Indulge in the fruity, zesty goodness today!
Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Raspberry, Lemon, Herbal
Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Happy
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene
NVUS THCa Fluff – Raspberry Lemonade (2 gram)
by NVUS Labs
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
