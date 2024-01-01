About this product
Are you curious about the latest innovation in cannabis concentrates? Introducing a revolutionary type of extract that stands apart from the rest. These unique concentrates have a lightweight, cotton-like texture, offering a truly clean and pure experience. Made exclusively from 100% THCa and naturally occurring terpenes, this product contains no fillers, additives, or contaminants.
What makes it even better? It burns clean, leaving virtually no residue on your dab rig, ensuring a smooth, crystal-clear smoking experience. If you’re looking for the purest cannabis concentrate on the market, this is it! Your dab rig—and your lungs—will thank you.
Experience the pinnacle of flavor and convenience with Watermelon Z Strain THCa Fluff. Packed with over 900mg of ultra-potent THCa per jar, this premium fluff delivers an exceptionally smooth and pure experience with no additives, fillers, or solvents. Just the true essence of the Watermelon Z strain captured in every jar.
Infused with the renowned Watermelon Z strain, this THCa fluff offers a refreshing and vibrant sensory experience. Known for its uplifting, calming effects, Watermelon Z delivers a euphoric blend of relaxation and invigoration. With every inhale, your taste buds will savor the delicious flavors of juicy watermelon, tropical fruits, and subtle herbal undertones.
Perfect for winding down or enhancing your mood, Watermelon Z THCa Fluff is a must-try for those seeking pure tranquility and joyful relaxation. Elevate your experience with this incredible strain today!
Strain: Indica
Flavors: Watermelon, Tropical, Herbal
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene
NVUS THCa Fluff – Watermelon Z (2 gram)
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
