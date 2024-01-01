These petite, bite-sized delights are a perfect blend of pleasure and potency. Our mini cookies is infused with premium Δ9 THC derived from hemp. It will provide the perfect combination of flavour and relief with each piece containing an optimal dose of this beneficial compound. Perfect for anytime snacking, these delicacies offer both scrumptiousness and soothing satisfaction that you can enjoy at your own pace.



Delight in the delicious combination of two soft and delicate peanut butter wafers smothered in a savory creamy filling. This delightful mini cookie is sure to make any sweet tooth happy with its classic flavor profile that you won’t be able to get enough of! The perfect snack or treat for any time of day. So go ahead and indulge in this delectable delight – it’s sure to satisfy your cravings!



Dosage: 10mg per piece | 50mg per bag



Serving Size: 1 Cookie



Servings per Bag: 5 pieces



Suggested Usage:



-Eat 1 cookie initially



-Wait about 30-60 mins



-If desired a higher dosage consume more cookies.

