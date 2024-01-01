About this product
These petite, bite-sized delights are a perfect blend of pleasure and potency. Our mini cookies is infused with premium Δ9 THC derived from hemp. It will provide the perfect combination of flavour and relief with each piece containing an optimal dose of this beneficial compound. Perfect for anytime snacking, these delicacies offer both scrumptiousness and soothing satisfaction that you can enjoy at your own pace.
Delight in the delicious combination of two soft and delicate peanut butter wafers smothered in a savory creamy filling. This delightful mini cookie is sure to make any sweet tooth happy with its classic flavor profile that you won’t be able to get enough of! The perfect snack or treat for any time of day. So go ahead and indulge in this delectable delight – it’s sure to satisfy your cravings!
Dosage: 10mg per piece | 50mg per bag
Serving Size: 1 Cookie
Servings per Bag: 5 pieces
Suggested Usage:
-Eat 1 cookie initially
-Wait about 30-60 mins
-If desired a higher dosage consume more cookies.
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
