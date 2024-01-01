Slurricane Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Slurricane strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Slurricane Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Slurricane strain. Recognized for its calming and euphoric effects, Slurricane offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and bliss. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Slurricane strain, highlighted by sweet berry and tropical fruit notes with a hint of earthy undertones.



Slurricane brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of happiness, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Slurricane Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Indica



Flavors: Berry, Grape, Cherry



Effects: Rest, Happy



Terpenes: α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

