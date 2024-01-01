About this product
Slurricane Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Slurricane strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.
Our Slurricane Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Slurricane strain. Recognized for its calming and euphoric effects, Slurricane offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and bliss. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Slurricane strain, highlighted by sweet berry and tropical fruit notes with a hint of earthy undertones.
Slurricane brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of happiness, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Slurricane Strain THCa Badder today!
Strain: Indica
Flavors: Berry, Grape, Cherry
Effects: Rest, Happy
Terpenes: α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
NVUS THCa Badder – Slurricane (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
