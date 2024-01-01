About this product
Are you curious about the latest innovation in cannabis concentrates? Introducing a revolutionary type of extract that stands apart from the rest. These unique concentrates have a lightweight, cotton-like texture, offering a truly clean and pure experience. Made exclusively from 100% THCa and naturally occurring terpenes, this product contains no fillers, additives, or contaminants.
What makes it even better? It burns clean, leaving virtually no residue on your dab rig, ensuring a smooth, crystal-clear smoking experience. If you’re looking for the purest cannabis concentrate on the market, this is it! Your dab rig—and your lungs—will thank you.
Elevate your cannabis experience with 24k Gold Punch Strain THCa Fluff—the ultimate combination of power and flavor. Each jar contains over 900mg of pure THCa, delivering an ultra-smooth and potent experience. Free from additives, fillers, and solvents, this premium fluff showcases the full, unadulterated essence of the 24k Gold Punch strain.
The 24k Gold Punch strain is celebrated for its balanced effects that merge relaxation with a burst of uplifting energy. With every hit, indulge your senses with a rich medley of sweet citrus, tropical fruit, and subtle earthy undertones. This strain is perfect for those seeking an elevated yet soothing experience, ideal for unwinding while staying refreshed.
Whether you’re relaxing after a long day or enhancing your creative flow, 24k Gold Punch THCa Fluff offers the perfect harmony of euphoria and calm. Don’t miss out on this luxurious, golden cannabis experience!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Euphoric
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene
NVUS THCa Fluff – 24K Gold Punch (2 gram)
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
