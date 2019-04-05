About this product
About this strain
Huckleberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!