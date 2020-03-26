About this product
86.40% THC
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.