THC: 72.10% / TERPS: 6.59%
Grown by Sweet Grass
Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.