About this product

O² CBD Gel Capsules – 25mg per gel capsule & 30 capsules per bottle. Each capsule contains a Full Spectrum Hemp extract which includes cannabinoids naturally found in our industrial hemp including CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG as well as a complete and unique terpene profile and Omegas. Did we mention it is THC FREE and uses nano-technology for fast absorption for quick and efficient relief. We are proud to be the go-to brand for Fibromyalgia groups.