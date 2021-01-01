About this product

O² CBD Tincture – Peppermint Flavor. Each 2oz bottle guarantees 500mg of CBD and contains a Full Spectrum Hemp extract which includes cannabinoids naturally found in our industrial hemp including CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG as well as a complete and unique terpene profile and Omegas. Did we mention it is THC FREE. Our peppermint flavor is not overbearing and easy for fast sublingual use. Great for supplemental use to help with anxiety, stress and pain during the day.