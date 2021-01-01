Tincture by O2 CBD - 500mg per bottle. Full-Spectrum Oil with CBN, CBG, CBC and THC FREE
O² CBD Tincture – Peppermint Flavor. Each 2oz bottle guarantees 500mg of CBD and contains a Full Spectrum Hemp extract which includes cannabinoids naturally found in our industrial hemp including CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG as well as a complete and unique terpene profile and Omegas. Did we mention it is THC FREE. Our peppermint flavor is not overbearing and easy for fast sublingual use. Great for supplemental use to help with anxiety, stress and pain during the day.
O2 CBD ~ Developed & vetted by our customers. Colorado grown with Hawaii roots & Aloha
We are becoming the "go-to" brand for those suffering from Fibromyalgia. As a small company, the mission of O² is to help families and individuals in need get access to affordable CBD of the highest quality.