The amazing ASPIRE POCKEX brings the portability and convenience of a pocket vape pen and the performance of a sub-ohm mod style vape to your AIO (all in one) setup. This personal vaporizer utilizes a regulated mod for the safety of a beginner vape user, but enough power to satisfy the most exacting vape enthusiasts, all while being backed by a 1-Year Warranty.



The POCKEX by Aspire features a sub-ohm Nautilus X U-tech coil for enhanced flavor attributes and a medium airflow. The 1500 mAh capacity battery ensures a long life, allowing you to confidently travel without worrying about a dead battery halfway through your journey.



Features:

- POCKEX 1500 mAh Battery

- 2 U-tech Coils (.6Ω for use at 18-23 watts)

- 2 ml Capacity Pyrex Tank

- Mini USB Charging Cable

- User Manual

- 1 Year Warranty Card



Available in 3 Colors: Blue, Black, Steel



