Getting the best quality vapor doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. The performance that you have come to expect with the O2VAPE brand is now available in PEI plastic wickless cartridge. Our no leak, no wick, PEI 510 Clear Cartridges use a ceramic heating element with internal coils, allowing even heating and accurate temperatures. That means a better vapor and better taste. Since other plastic cartridges using poly-carbonate casings tend to react poorly with solvents, we use a polyetherimide (PEI) casing and mouthpiece to avoid leaching, breakdown and ensure higher heat resistance. These wickless cartridges feature a 0.5ml capacity that fits most common vape oil applicator sizes and a 1.66mm intake hole that's perfect for medium to thicker oils and 510 threads mean that you can use this with a wide range of 510 thread battery voltages while trusting the quality of your oil. We recommend using our 3.7 volt batteries, Flip Vape Pen or a variable voltage battery with 510 threads.



* Also available in 1ml capacity with a 2mm internal hole



For a sleek look and unmatched performance, choose O2VAPE’s Clear Wickless 510 Ceramic Cartridges.



If you are looking for a few cartridges for personal use you can go ahead and buy right now. If you are looking for a larger number of cartridges for your business or brand, we can also work with you in producing the most dependable logo vape cartridges. Just contact us at our wholesale vape pen web page.



