Logo for the brand O2VAPE

O2VAPE

Dab Pen Tip Coil Replacement for DIP & DAB DUO PRO Pen

About this product

Replace your Dab Tip Coil with these fresh new inserts. Works with DIP & DAB DUO PRO Dab Vape Pen (510 thread). Purchase more then one to save.

Contains:
- 1 Dip & Dab Tip

For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.

Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!