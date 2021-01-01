About this product

Replace your Dab Tip Coil with these fresh new inserts. Works with DIP & DAB DUO PRO Dab Vape Pen (510 thread). Purchase more then one to save.



Contains:

- 1 Dip & Dab Tip



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com