About this product

The super discreet Decoy Mini Vape Pen is a pod style vape that is loaded with features and punches way above its weight class while disguising itself as an ordinary car key fob. By utilizing a variable-voltage 410mAh battery and a proprietary 0.5ml ceramic pod style vape cartridge, you can confidently vape thick clouds or easily pull a smooth measured hit. Ideal for a wide range of oil thickness from juice to distillate, with anti-leak technology that keeps your oil or liquid where you want it. Take your vape quality to a new high with our latest wickless technology and take your vape anywhere with it’s tiny size - small enough to be held unseen in the palm of the average hand. Be the first to surprise your friends with this amazing key fob style vape pen!



Now available with an adapter that allows compatibility with JUUL brand vape pods. Be sure to add to your order below. Additional pod cartridges available.



Includes:

- One DECOY Battery

- Two (2) ceramic pod style vape cartridges

- One Mini USB charging cable

- Instruction manual



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com