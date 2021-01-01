About this product

We have been working hard to improve the herbal vape pen industry and tackling each issue one by one. The industry is plagued by vaporizer pens that don’t allow enough ability to dial in the right temps, leaving partially burned flower, or worse, flower that is vaped too hot and loses the benefits that you expect from an herbal vape pen. We are sick of hearing about dry herb vapes that don’t perform, have restrictive settings, break, or produce low quality vapor. We wanted the quality of a desktop vaporizer with the portability of our original DRYONIC. That’s what we launched with the DRYONIC II.



Are you looking for a herbal vape that can dial in your exact temperature rather then guessing with one of 3 temps? One that offers better battery life? One that helps you get more out of each fill and that can be easily cleaned to a brand new sparkle? The DRYONIC II allows you to dial in within 5 degrees of the temperature that you want to vape at, meaning that with each successive hit, you can dial it up a notch to keep increasing your vapor until you reach your max. When you choose the DRYONIC II for a portable herbal vape pen, you are choosing performance, convenience and longevity.



Product Details:

- Choose your EXACT temp. From 200* to 430*. Settings allow 5* intervals.

- A huge 1200 mah battery provides up to an hour of active usage

- Hidden OLED UI screen

- Large chamber for broad range of packing sizes up to .5 gram

- Quartz Glass kiln heats quickly and cleans effortlessly

- Pure vapor from top intake convection



Includes:

- (1) Dryonic II DryHerb Vape Pen

- (1) Charging Cable

- (1) Cleaning Brush

- Instruction Manual



