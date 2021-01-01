About this product

Our glass vape cartridges offer the next step up in both oil vapor quality from traditional plastic carts. They also work well with all 510 thread batteries up to 3.7 volts. We have customers constantly telling us how happy they are to have found a cartridge that works so well on a wide variety of battery voltage and doesn’t leak or burn out. This is indeed the right choice for most users looking to get a high quality hit with their current setup. The ability to choose the intake hole size means that you can get the exact cartridge that will work best with your oil thickness (viscosity).



This tempered glass cartridge is available in a 0.5mL capacity tank available with hole sizes of 1.22mm for medium viscosity oils and a hole size of 1.66mm for thicker oils and concentrates. . Other holes sizes available in 0.5mm, 0.7 mm and .9mm through custom orders -please call for details. Cartridges come in Chrome color.



Wholesale orders available can be customized with your name and logo. This glass vape cartridge is also our most popular wholesale item as manufacturers need to know that they are getting the lowest failure rate possible. We stand behind that for both our costumers and business clients. Contact O2VAPE for wholesale support.



Also available in a 1ml glass cartridge size.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com