The Vari-Vape XL Oil Vape Pen Kit features O2VAPE’s high-capacity Variable Voltage Battery and our award-winning Ceramic Cell Cartridge that is ready to fill with your favorite oils for the highest quality puffs. This variable voltage battery features 510 thread for use with the widest variety of oil vape cartridges and is powered by a 650 mAh cell that boasts almost 2x the power storage of most variable voltage pens. This all-in-one kit comes in a premium sunglass style case with a mated USB charger and Car Adapter.



If you are looking for a 510 battery that will last you longer than any alternative and can power any 510 thread cartridge with just the right amount of heat, the Vari-Vape XL Oil Vape Pen Kit is the choice for you. It can be dialed in to work with any 510 cartridge without getting too hot, while sending enough power for a real cloud when using a ceramic cartridge by adjusting between 3.3 and 4.8 Volts. This is the last vape kit you will ever need to buy!



Features:

- 650 mAh Vari-Vape XL battery with 510 thread for longest lasting performance

- Variable voltage allows you to dial-in the perfect puff, regardless of cartridge type

- Includes our award-winning wickless, refillable Ceramic Cell Cartridge (0.5ml)

- Matched USB Charger

- Car adapter

- Slick Sunglass Style Case

- Peace of mind from our Lifetime Battery Warranty



Available in 6 Colors: Wood Grain, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Rugged White, Rose Gold and Steel



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com