These empty replacement vape pods are made for our DECOY Pod Vape Pen and utilize the highest performing ceramic element of any pod vape. By using this higher quality ceramic element, you will be able to experience a better tasting, consistent puff. The DECOY allows you to dial in the voltage so that you can control whether your puff will be light and relaxing or dialed up to deliver a nice thick cloud.



With a 0.5ml capacity and anti-leak technology, it is a good fit for any e-juice, oil or distillate and is sure to leave you satisfied. For additional discounts you can purchase a 2, 5 or 10 pack.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com