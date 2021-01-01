About this product

We took our best vape pen and made it even better by infusing it with the highest technology available of any key fob style vape out there. Our patented FLIP® ULTRA is our latest upgrade to our most popular discreet vape design and offers the highest level of convenience, features, compatibility and protection available for the ultimate vaping experience that you won't find anywhere else.



Our FLIP® ULTRA includes the following industry leading features:



- Digital Display featuring Puff Counter, Voltage Data and Battery Life

- Largest Battery Size at 550 mAh to keep you vaping longer

- Wider Voltage Range of 2.7V to 4.8V

- Mini USB and Lightning Charging Ports

- Auto On/Off Flip Lock to keep your cart where you want it and disabled when closed

- Compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridge or refill the included ceramic cartridge

- Includes our Award Winning Ceramic Cell 510 Cart in Gunmetal

- The peace of mind of a Lifetime Battery Warranty



O2VAPE's FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pen is an online exclusive and CAN ONLY BE BOUGHT ONLINE AT O2VAPE! Not available from other vendors or in stores.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com