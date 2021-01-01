About this product

If you are looking for a concealable vape pen, look no further. The O2VAPE FLIP® Vape Pen is the original game changing key fob vape pen from O2VAPE that offers a simplified and premium vaping experience with a professional, concealable, quick-click vape pen that protects your cartridge and folds away into a sleek key fob design. The FLIP® vape pen is perfect for an active lifestyle of hiking, snowboarding or mountain biking without risking cartridge damage.

This is the original version of the upgraded and patented FLIP® PLATINUM and the FLIP® ULTRA which features a digital display for deeper control and insights into your vaping.



Why are vape users everywhere raving out about this pen?



- No more broken cartridges: concealed quick-click cartridge ensures safe keeping of your juice or oil

- Built-in USB charger means you never have to carry, lose or buy a charger again

- The peace of mind of a Lifetime Battery Warranty

- Highly compatible with any 510 thread vape: use your favorite cartridge or fill any of ours

- 3.7 volt battery powers all cartridges including our premium glass and wickless ceramic

- Includes 0.5ml Premium Glass Cartridge with 1.66mm hole size

- Key chain loop big enough for mini carabiner



The FLIP® Vape Pen is the ultimate in discreet and professional vape pens. O2VAPE prides themselves on only offering the highest quality products and includes a lifetime warranty on their batteries, so there is no question about the long lifespan that you can expect from this oil vape pen. Visit their website and watch their videos to see all the features and benefits that come along when you push the button and fold it out...it just feels good to “FLIP”!



For even more features including Variable Voltage, Auto On/Off and Digital Display, check out the all new FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens from O2VAPE.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com