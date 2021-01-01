About this product

Now you can let everyone see that you know about quality when it comes to oil vape pens with this O2VAPE branded Golf Hat with curved brim. You’re certain to get a golf clap when you break out one of our Variable Voltage Vape Pens or the FLIP Platinum on the course, so make sure your foursome knows that you only use the best in vape technology. This branded golf hat uses a velcro strap on the back and is branded with the “FLIP” name across the back. It has a perfectly curved brim that is great for keeping the sun out of the corners of your eyes.



Since you’re vaping with the highest quality, longest lasting vape pens and using the most technologically advanced ceramic vape cartridges, it’s time to get back in fashion while you flaunt your favorite vape brand!



So take care of your head and snag the O2VAPE Golf Hat. If you’re placing a big order today, give us a call. We love taking care of our customers and maybe we can just work something out ;).



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com