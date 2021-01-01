About this product

The VARI-VAPE variable voltage vape pen battery allows you to dial in exactly the right amount of power for your ultimate vaping pleasure. Whether you are looking to get a smooth easy pull off of a traditional polycarbonate cartridge or if you are using a ceramic vape cartridge and looking for enough power for a big cloud and the cleanest hit available on the market, this vape pen battery can do it.



Get our best selling 510 thread variable voltage battery, award-winning ceramic cell wickless cartridge, matched USB charger and a stylish slim case with O2VAPE’s VARI-VAPE Slim Kit!



- Variable Voltage from 3.3V to 4.8V

- 350 mAh for perfect mix of size and battery life

- Compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridges

- Each kit includes our award-winning Ceramic Cell Cartridge (0.5ml)

- USB Charger included

- Stylish and Protective Slim Case

- Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty



Available in 6 Colors: Steel, Gray, Black, Rose Gold, Wood, Rugged White



Think this pen is like the others? Ask them for a lifetime warranty. We stand behind the quality because we don’t mess around like other brands. We test and test until we know we have the right components and a long lasting life. Then we back it up with a lifetime warranty that will allow you to stick with the O2VAPE family. We want satisfied customers, and this is our way of making sure that you buy with confidence.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com