O2VAPE

SUORIN AIR PLUS E-Juice Vape System (4 Colors)

About this product

The SUORIN AIR PLUS is one of the most functional auto draw e-juice vape systems on the market. At O2VAPE we don’t carry many products from other companies, however with the high demand for a mouth-to-lung vape that provides a puff that is as high quality as it is easy to use we sought out a product that met our high standards. The Suorin Air Plus offer a 930 mAh battery with battery level indicators and one of the thinnest profiles of any vape system and a large 3.5 ml capacity and 22 watt maximum output.

SUORIN AIR PLUS Kit Specs:
- 93.2 × 50 × 10mm Dimensions
- 930mAh Integrated Battery
- 22W Max Output
- 3.2ml Standard Capacity / 2ml (TPD)
- 0.7 Ohm Coil (Vape Juice Compatible)
- 1 Ohm Coil (Nic Salt Compatible)
- LED Battery Indication System
- USB C Port
- 50 minute Charge Time

Available in 4 Colors: Red, Gold, Silver, Black

SUORIN AIR PLUS Kit Includes:
- Suorin Air Plus Device
- (1) Empty 0.7 Ohm Coil Pod Cartridge
- (1) Empty 1 Ohm Coil Pod Cartridge
- USB cable
- User manual

For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.

Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
