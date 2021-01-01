About this product

The SUORIN AIR PLUS is one of the most functional auto draw e-juice vape systems on the market. At O2VAPE we don’t carry many products from other companies, however with the high demand for a mouth-to-lung vape that provides a puff that is as high quality as it is easy to use we sought out a product that met our high standards. The Suorin Air Plus offer a 930 mAh battery with battery level indicators and one of the thinnest profiles of any vape system and a large 3.5 ml capacity and 22 watt maximum output.



SUORIN AIR PLUS Kit Specs:

- 93.2 × 50 × 10mm Dimensions

- 930mAh Integrated Battery

- 22W Max Output

- 3.2ml Standard Capacity / 2ml (TPD)

- 0.7 Ohm Coil (Vape Juice Compatible)

- 1 Ohm Coil (Nic Salt Compatible)

- LED Battery Indication System

- USB C Port

- 50 minute Charge Time



Available in 4 Colors: Red, Gold, Silver, Black



SUORIN AIR PLUS Kit Includes:

- Suorin Air Plus Device

- (1) Empty 0.7 Ohm Coil Pod Cartridge

- (1) Empty 1 Ohm Coil Pod Cartridge

- USB cable

- User manual



