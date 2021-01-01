About this product

The 3.7 XL is the next step up from our best selling 3.7 volt vape pen battery. The increased capacity means less frequent charging and gets you through longer travel days and outdoor adventures. The 510 thread is compatible with almost every oil cartridge, while the 3.7 voltage works well with original style cartridges or ceramic cell and gives just the right temp for most oils. You can also add on and fill our Vari-Flow ceramic cell cartridge, which is perfectly matched to this battery, to allow you to fine-tune the flow and hit intensity.



- 3.7 Volt XL Battery with huge 650 Mah capacity for extended use between charges

- 510 thread is compatible with a wide range of your favorite oil cartridges

- Intuitive Button operation

- Matched USB Charger included

- Peace of mind from our Lifetime Warranty



Available in 4 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rose Gold



Get the perfect puff, super long life and the top notch functionality that comes with O2VAPE's 3.7 XL Oil Vape Pen Battery.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com