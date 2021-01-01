About this product

Climb aboard The Vessel and level up your vape game. The Vessel is the next step in the search for a professional quality vape experience without the need for a large box mod, constant charging or buying replacements batteries every time there is an issue. With 3x the battery capacity of competing brands and a self-setting voltage between 3.3 volts and 3.7 volts, you can control your cloud for even longer between recharges. Whether you are vaping oils or juice, it just gets the job done. Get The Vessel only at O2VAPE!



The Vessel comes with two (2) magnetic pod style cartridges that are readily available through our online store and are matched to work perfectly with the varying voltage of this high capacity battery. It is made to work well with a wide range of oils and juice to provide you a higher quality vaping experience while avoiding issues like leaking, battery drain and bulky mods.



Details:

- 380 mAh battery capacity

- 3.3-3.7 Volt

- (2) 0.5ml magnetic ceramic cell pod style cartridges

- USB charger

- 1 Year Battery Warranty

- Pods are not refillable and top locks on

- Replacement pod cartridges available

- Fill oil down either side hole not the middle air hole



Find THE VESSEL only online from O2VAPE and buy with the confidence of a one year warranty on each battery. You know what..? Grab one for your friend and get an extra discount of 20% of your second Vessel pod style vape.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com