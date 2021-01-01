About this product

By popular demand, O2VAPE has released a Slim Kit featuring our award-winning Wickless Ceramic Cell Cartridge combined with our most popular lifetime warranty Buttonless 3.7 Volt Battery. We have perfectly matched the components in these kits. That means you don’t have to worry about the nasty burnt taste that you get with a battery that is too strong!



It’s easy to operate with no buttons needed - just inhale while you take up to an 8 second draw. For those of you that like to know the numbers, the 510 thread battery runs at 3.7 volts & 350 mAh. The rugged coating means that this battery feels as smooth as it hits!



If you haven’t used our wickless ceramic cartridges, then get ready for the future of oil vape cartridges! While everyone else has been catching up with the quality of our glass and ceramic vape cartridges, we have been continuing to perfect the puff with our cutting edge 510 thread ceramic vape cartridges.



- Each kit includes our award-winning Ceramic Cell Cartridge (0.5ml)

- Wickless and Coil-less design: your oil is heated directly from the ceramic element

- Best cartridge available for multiple fills

- "Auto draw" buttonless design is perfect for simple operation and minimal instructions

- Also compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridges

- USB Charger included

- Stylish and Protective Slim Case

- Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty



Available in 5 Colors: Wood Grain, Steel, Rugged Gray, Rugged Black, Rose Gold



This is the pen for you if you are looking for three things

1. A stronger draw and a long life span. One charge will last you for days of frequent use and big draws.

2. The best battery for a ceramic, wickless, or glass 510 thread cartridge.

3. The last battery you will need to buy. Our Lifetime Warranty means that this could be the last battery you will ever need to buy!



Get the Perfect Puff and the functionality that comes with a buttonless activated vape pen with the O2VAPE Buttonless Pen!



For additional features and discrete concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com