Looking to fine tune your vaping experience and for the longest battery life possible when you need your vape to really last between recharges? Our VARI-VAPE XL 900 Premium Kit features an absolutely massive 900mAh Variable Voltage Battery that will keep you puffing longer while also allowing you to adjust the voltage between 3.2-4.1V to dial in the temperature for a perfect puff from whatever type of oil you enjoy most, conveniently with just a click of the button.



In addition, this Premium Kit is available with our Vari-Flow Ceramic Cell Cartridge which allows you to adjust the airflow and perfect the intensity of each hit for individual users. The 510 thread battery is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges. This all-in-one kit includes everything you need with a USB charger, car charge adapter and protective carry case.



VARI-VAPE XL 900 Premium Kit includes:



- Absolutely massive 900 mAh capacity battery with Variable Voltage

- Adjustable voltage and temperature control with button activation

- Voltage options of 3.2V (blue light), 3.7V (yellow light)and 4.1V (red light)

- 510 thread is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges

- Choice of O2VAPE Ceramic Cell or Ceramic Vari-Flow Cartridge (Vari-Flow recommended for thicker oils and max vapor control)

- Our refillable Vari-Flow Ceramic Cartridge with adjustable air flow valve to customize the intensity of each hit

- Wired USB Charger

- Car Charge Adapter

- Sleek Sunglass-style Protective Case

- Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty



Available in 4 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray



Available with either Vari-Flow Ceramic Cartridge or standard Ceramic Cartridge.



Dial in your Perfect Puff and go longer between recharges with O2VAPE's VARI-VAPE XL 900 Premium Vape Kit.



