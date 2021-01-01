About this product

Looking to fine tune your vaping experience with long battery life between recharges? Our VARI-VAPE Premium Variable Voltage Kit features a 300mAh Variable Voltage Battery that is the perfect mix of size and battery life, while also allowing you to adjust the voltage between 3.3V to 4.8V to dial in the temperature for a perfect puff from whatever type of oil you enjoy most. The 510 thread battery is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges and this Premium all-in-one kit includes everything you need with a USB charger, car charge adapter and stylish protective carry case.



VARI-VAPE Premium Kit includes:



- 300 mAh capacity battery with Variable Voltage that is the perfect blend of size & battery life

- Adjustable voltage and temperature control from 3.3V to 4.8V

- 510 thread is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges

- Includes our refillable, award-winning wickless Ceramic Cell Cartridge

- USB Charger

- Car Charging Adapter

- Sleek Sunglass-style Protective Case

- Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty



Available in 6 Colors: Wood Grain, Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Rugged White



Everything you need to dial in your Perfect Puff with O2VAPE's VARI-VAPE Premium Vape Kit.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com