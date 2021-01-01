About this product

The VARI-VAPE XL Oil Vape Pen Battery is O2VAPE’s high-capacity Variable Voltage Battery. This battery features 510 thread to make it compatible with the widest variety of oil vape cartridges and is powered by a 650 mAh cell that boasts almost 2x the power storage of most variable voltage pens. If you are looking for a 510 thread battery that will last you longer than any alternative and can power any 510 thread cartridge with just the right amount of heat, the Vari-Vape XL Oil Vape Pen Kit is the choice for you. It can be dialed in to work with any 510 cartridge without getting too hot, while sending enough power for a real cloud when using a ceramic cartridge by adjusting between 3.2 and 4.8 Volts. This is the last vape pen battery you will ever need to buy!



Features:

- 650 mAh Vari-Vape XL battery with 510 thread for longest lasting performance

- Variable voltage allows you to dial-in the perfect puff, regardless of cartridge type (3.2-4.8V)

- Matched USB Charger

- Peace of mind from our Lifetime Warranty



Available in 6 Colors: Rose Gold, Wood Grain, Rugged Black, Stainless Steel, Rugged Gray, Rugged White



Get the perfect puff, long life and the top notch functionality that comes with O2VAPE's VARI-VAPE XL Oil Vape Pen Battery.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com