1000mg Delta8 Tinctures. Available in 4 flavors: Natural, Peppermint, Orange, and Lemon.
Our hemp oil is a powerful, non psychoactive medicinal that is deeply nourishing for the body and spirit.
Formulated with a powerful blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), this premium oil offers a convenient and effective way to experience the benefits of CBD.
Our Full Spectrum MCT Hemp Oil is derived from organically grown hemp plants, ensuring the highest quality and purity. The full-spectrum extract contains a rich profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds, working together in harmony to produce the entourage effect.
MCT oil serves as a carrier for CBD, enhancing its absorption and bioavailability. Derived from coconut oil, MCT provides a smooth and neutral taste, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. It also offers its own set of potential health benefits, including increased energy and improved cognitive function.
Whether you’re seeking relaxation, stress relief, or support for overall well-being, this hemp oil is here to help you achieve balance and vitality. Elevate your CBD experience with the natural synergy of full-spectrum hemp and MCT oil.
Available in —300mg, 600mg, 900mg, and 1800mg— Place a few drops under the tongue for immediate relief and support or add it into tea or water for steady consumption.
1oz sublingual tincture. 1 dropper = 1ml
1000mg Delta8 Tinctures
About this brand
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
