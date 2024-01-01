1000mg Delta8 Tinctures. Available in 4 flavors: Natural, Peppermint, Orange, and Lemon.



Our hemp oil is a powerful, non psychoactive medicinal that is deeply nourishing for the body and spirit.



Formulated with a powerful blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), this premium oil offers a convenient and effective way to experience the benefits of CBD.



Our Full Spectrum MCT Hemp Oil is derived from organically grown hemp plants, ensuring the highest quality and purity. The full-spectrum extract contains a rich profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds, working together in harmony to produce the entourage effect.



MCT oil serves as a carrier for CBD, enhancing its absorption and bioavailability. Derived from coconut oil, MCT provides a smooth and neutral taste, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. It also offers its own set of potential health benefits, including increased energy and improved cognitive function.



Whether you’re seeking relaxation, stress relief, or support for overall well-being, this hemp oil is here to help you achieve balance and vitality. Elevate your CBD experience with the natural synergy of full-spectrum hemp and MCT oil.



Available in —300mg, 600mg, 900mg, and 1800mg— Place a few drops under the tongue for immediate relief and support or add it into tea or water for steady consumption.



1oz sublingual tincture. 1 dropper = 1ml

