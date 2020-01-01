ODET - a location on the banks of the Odet river where, in 1822, the first paper mill was founded (it’s very useful to have water nearby when you’re making paper...) CASCEDEC - in Scaër, where another paper mill was located. It was rented in 1893 and bought 24 years later, in 1917. BOLLORE - six generations of the Bolloré family have had a major influence on the history of paper manufacturing, and particularly cigarette papers.