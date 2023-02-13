About this product
Package Contains:
(1)Sour Diesel HHC 1g Cartridge - SATIVA
(1)Zkittlez HHC 1g Cartridge - INDICA
Sour Diesel (HHC): SATIVA
Sour Diesel, is an invigorating Sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma that has an herbal taste with an unmistakable aftereffect of lemon. The effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing
Zkittlez(HHC): INDICA
Zkittlez, like its namesake, this strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid with candy-fruit flavor, Zkittlez emits a sweet and tropical blend to yield a smooth, multi-faceted experience.
What is HHC?
HHC or hexahydrocannabinol is a compound known to be the most stable version of THC because of its resistance to heat and UV radiation. HHC is naturally occurring and gives off a sense of relaxation than stimulation. It works similarly to THC in that it alters headspace, cognition and can produce feelings of euphoria.
Strains: 1G Zkittlez (Indica) + 1G Sour Diesel (Sativa)
Cannabinoids: HHC
Format: Vapable Cartridges
This product contains less than 0.3% THC.
About this brand
Ocho Extracts
We are a 100% hemp-based cannabinoid brand located in Newport Beach, California. Instead of focusing on dried flower and traditional plant uses, we add a bit of spice to the industry through innovative products and potent extracts that have quickly put us on the map.
We take great pride in our high-quality products, available in edibles, vape cartridges, and disposables. Inside all of Ocho Extracts’ products are real cannabis-derived terpenes that not only provide a true-to-plant experience but a true-to-strain one too. The result is an array of the most flavorful extracts you simply can’t find elsewhere.
IG: @ochoextracts.official
https://www.instagram.com/ochoextractsofficial/
