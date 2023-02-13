Package Contains:

(1)Sour Diesel HHC 1g Cartridge - SATIVA

(1)Zkittlez HHC 1g Cartridge - INDICA



Sour Diesel (HHC): SATIVA

Sour Diesel, is an invigorating Sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma that has an herbal taste with an unmistakable aftereffect of lemon. The effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing



Zkittlez(HHC): INDICA

Zkittlez, like its namesake, this strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid with candy-fruit flavor, Zkittlez emits a sweet and tropical blend to yield a smooth, multi-faceted experience.



What is HHC?

HHC or hexahydrocannabinol is a compound known to be the most stable version of THC because of its resistance to heat and UV radiation. HHC is naturally occurring and gives off a sense of relaxation than stimulation. It works similarly to THC in that it alters headspace, cognition and can produce feelings of euphoria.



Strains: 1G Zkittlez (Indica) + 1G Sour Diesel (Sativa)

Cannabinoids: HHC

Format: Vapable Cartridges



This product contains less than 0.3% THC.

