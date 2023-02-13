Pack your bags, we're blasting off to the tropics! These highly potent Obliter8, handmade, Mango + Pineapple tropical fruit-flavored gummies not only taste great, but feel great too. Don't be surprised if you end up shopping for an umbrella and a space suit.
We are a 100% hemp-based cannabinoid brand located in Newport Beach, California. Instead of focusing on dried flower and traditional plant uses, we add a bit of spice to the industry through innovative products and potent extracts that have quickly put us on the map.
We take great pride in our high-quality products, available in edibles, vape cartridges, and disposables. Inside all of Ocho Extracts’ products are real cannabis-derived terpenes that not only provide a true-to-plant experience but a true-to-strain one too. The result is an array of the most flavorful extracts you simply can’t find elsewhere.