Call it blasphemous, but Jesus OG, the child of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper, is a ~80/20 sativa dominant hybrid with a unique ability to elevate both mind and body. The aroma is unmistakably lemon, almost like certain floor cleaners, with very slight dank overtones. Jesus OG is a smooth smoke, and will leave a lingering taste of herbs and citrus, reminiscent of it's grandparent, Jack Herer. Effects begin almost immediately with a strong cerebral jolt, sparking creativity and mental clarity. Many users report that Jesus OG is very thought provoking, and even random thoughts can suddenly hold a whole new significance. Eventually effects spread to the body, relaxing the muscles and attenuating minor aches and pains. Equally enjoyable during the day as it is at night, Jesus OG is an excellent strain to go to when you need to think outside the box or be sociable. Be warned, however, that those prone to cannabis-induced anxiety may want to steer clear, as this potent sativa hybrid can cause racing thoughts that can overwhelm.