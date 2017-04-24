Loading…
Logo for the brand OG Processing

OG Processing

1:1 Melon Gum Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

Melon Gum effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
