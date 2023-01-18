Biscotti is an Indica dominant (80/20) strain with colorful buds that produce bright white crystal trichomes and long dark orange hairs.



As a result of its unique genetics, this strain provides a relaxing, euphoric high. This cookie-flavored strain has an earthy fragrance and fruit notes, with hints of herbs and cookies. Medical patients use it to relieve stress and to combat insomnia and report feeling creative.



As their original breeder, Cookes Fam Genetics crossed Girl Scout Cookies with Gelato 25 and South Florida OG, two exotic and top-shelf strains. Biscotti's THC content ranges from 21-25%.