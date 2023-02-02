The rich, bold flavor of blackberry with the smooth, sweet taste of cream. We didn’t mean to outdo ourselves on this one, it just happened. These succulent sweet treats combine the ultimate duo of cream and blackberries that have you feeling like you’re enjoying the classic dessert with each bite.
Delicious flavor • Made from scratch • Fully infused • Never sprayed or massaged • Full panel tested • Premium extracts • No bad aftertaste • Free from chemicals and solvents
OGeez! Brands is one of Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis concentrate infusion manufacturers and is dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. The company has worked to develop cutting-edge delivery systems and to find ways to increase shelf life without affecting quality and taste. The quality of our products stem from our combination of accurate dosing and our amazing flavor. It all feeds into our motto: “Flavoring Life."