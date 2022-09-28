All the refreshing flavor without the seeds or rind. A gummy so reminiscent of the actual fruit, you might just think you’ll need a napkin handy. There is a reason the watermelon is the most consumed melon in the US, this gummy will have you believing why that is.



Delicious flavor • Made from scratch • Fully infused • Never sprayed or massaged • Full panel tested • Premium extracts • No bad aftertaste • Free from chemicals and solvents

