Grape Cookie Sugar Crystals 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Sugar Cookie effects
Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
