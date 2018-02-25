Grape Marmalade Pre-roll 1g
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Marmalade effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
