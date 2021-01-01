Loading…
Logo for the brand Olala

Olala

Ginseng Cola Infused Cannabis Soda 100mg

About this product

A party in your mouth! 100 mgs in a 9 oz bottle of yummy, fizzy Ginseng Cola soda! Tastes like a spicy sweet cola with a *serious* cannabis kick! Ideal for heavy dabbers and cannabis patients or to share with a big crowd! Made with pure cane sugar, Co2-extracted cannabis oil, and natural flavors - featuring full carbonation with no weird sediment or separation in your soda.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!