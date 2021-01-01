About this product

With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Cosmic Jack supplies a cosmically cerebral experience, lifting spirits and opening minds to enhance any experience. One whiff of Old Pal’s sativa and you’ll pick up on the uplifting, energizing pine notes, while the earthly notes will keep you grounded and focused for whatever your day has in store.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Compatible with USB Universal Battery.



Genetics:Haze x Northern Light/Skunk

Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycerence

Nose Notes: Sweet, Cake/Baked Goods, Earthy, Floral