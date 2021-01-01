About this product

With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s GSC oil offers a perfectly balanced experience – all the relaxing effects of an indica with the expansion of a sativa. The sweet notes paired with earthy undertones of this hybrid will keep your dome free of the day’s stresses and ready for all things cosmic to come your way.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Compatible with USB Universal Battery.



Genetics: OG Kush x Durban Poison

Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycerence

Nose Notes: Sweet, Cake/Baked Goods, Earthy, Floral