About this product

With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Strawberry Banana oil offers an uplifting, balanced experience. The fruity aromas will help promote a euphoric effect, while the hippie wisdom of the earthier notes will help relax the body. Dance in the dust of the cosmos and let this oil expand your consciousness.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Compatible with USB Universal Battery.



Genetics: Banana Kush x “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum (70 Indica / 30 Sativa)

Terpenes: Limonene / Myrcene / Caryophyllene

Nose Notes: Citrus, herbal, peppery