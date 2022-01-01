Old Pal’s Gio carts offer luxury at a low cost for high living. This Clementine sativa oil supplies a cosmic experience, opening minds and enhancing the higher senses. This elevated sativate blend will have your cerebral brain waves dancing as the citrus notes uplift and awaken. All while the notes of pine will open space to focus and shed unwanted anxieties. We do not suggest smoking this at night, unless your ready for a real kick-on of an evening.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using state of the art processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Only compatible with the G Pen Gio vaporizer battery.