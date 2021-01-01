About this product

Old Pal’s Gio carts offer luxury at a low cost for high living.

This Purple Punch oil sets the mood right to unwind, relax and connect to the cosmos. Taste all flavors of the indigo rainbow in this nostalgia inducing oil blend. You can expect the calming effects of this oil travel from dome to toes, promoting ‘total relaxation live’.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using state of the art processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Only compatible with the G Pen Gio vaporizer battery.